Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

