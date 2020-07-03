Obituary: Everett Kidwell Parrish, Jr.

Everett Kidwell Parrish, Jr. passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Home. He was born December 21,1930, to Everett Kidwell Parrish, Sr. and Della A. Hinzman Parrish of Parkersburg.

A graduate of Parkersburg High School, he served our country with great honor and distinction in the United States Air Force. After leaving the service, he was employed by E.l. DuPont de Nemours at the Washington Works facility, until his retirement in 1997. After his retirement he was also employed by Don Warner Kia. A lifelong Parkersburg High School supporter, he was involved with the Partners in Education program between Parkersburg High School and Dupont and was Chairman of the Parkersburg High School Stadium Field Renovation Project. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3 and was a York Rite Mason, a member of the Shriners, and Ben Bey Grotto with over 60 years of distinguished service in those organizations, including service in the Shriners' Motorized Unit. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Vienna. He was a longtime High School football official. He especially loved being a part of the "H.A." Club at Elkies Diner in Vienna.He is survived by his wife, Judith Waggoner Parrish, five children, Melanie A. Parrish of Maudlin, SC, Leslie J. Parrish of Greenville, SC, Amanda Parrish Camp of Sarasota, FL, Timothy S. Waggoner of Dunbar, WV, and Jamie Waggoner Ritenour of Woodbridge, VA; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two brothers, W.C. "Bill" Parrish, and Robert Parrish, both of Parkersburg.When someone would ask him "How are you," he would always enthusiastically reply, "I'm happy."In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Parrish, Chester Parrish, and Richard Parrish, three sisters, Gerry Harris, Bernice Bibbee, and Betty Wesson.

Due to current health conditions the family will have a drive-by visitation Sunday 12-2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. The family asks that everyone wear masks and stay in their cars. There will be a private graveside service following the visitation at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Dr. David Carrico and Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating and Masonic Rites by Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

