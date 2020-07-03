Obituary: John Franklin Mossor

John Franklin Mossor, 59, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

John was born September 25, 1960 in West Union, WV, a son of the late John Junior Mossor, Sr and Beatrice (Gray) Mossor. John worked as a glass blower at the former Pennsboro Glass Factory and the former Mid-Atlantic Glass Factory of Ellenboro, WV. After the glass factories, John worked at both the Harrisville and Pennsboro IGA stores where he served as manager. He was a longtime member of the Harvest Time/Radiant Church of Pennsboro, WV and served as a member of the Country Roads Festival for 10 years. John also was a former member of the Pennsboro Vol. Fire Dept. and he was always helping anyone in need.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Mossor of Pennsboro, WV; adopted daughter, Heather Flanigan (Heath) of Pennsboro, WV; adopted grandchildren, Nevaeh, Chaley, and Khaden; his brother, James Earl Mossor of Pennsboro, WV; niece, Karrie Aliff (Josh) of Harrisville, WV; great niece and nephew, Arianna & Wyatt Aliff; cousins, Ed Davis (Lanette) of Pennsboro, WV, and his fiancé Lisa Pople and her daughter Rebecca Pople of Masontown, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie (Lattea) Mossor; sisters, Rose Ann Chaddock and Peggy Robinson, and an infant brother, John Mossor, Jr.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Mt. Harmony Masonic Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

