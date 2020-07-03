Obituary: Jonah Alexander Dale Gloeckner

Jonah Alexander Dale Gloeckner of Parkersburg passed away July 1, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born on June 24, 2020 in Parkersburg, WV the son of Jonathan Allen and Autumn Marie Gloeckner.

In addition to his parents, Jonah is survived by his siblings James McKeown, Julius Dennison, Jonathan Gloecker, Jr., Sophie Gloeckner, twin sister Gwenivere Gloeckner, grandmother Carrie Dennison, aunt Jessica James and uncle Ralph Calhoun.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. The family will greet guests from 5:30 to 6 prior to the service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to North Place Maternity House 3110 Hemlock Street Parkersburg, WV 26104

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

