Virtual history camp at Castle Museum

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Many summer camps are going virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this the Castle Museum in Marietta is holding a virtual history camp for all children that want to attend.

It will provide the children with an interactive form of learning and give them a better perspective and will cover everything from slavery up to 1860. It will incorporate important aspects of that time from: the Underground Railroad, soldiers uniforms, equipment, company drill and so much more.

It will be the first time in 20 years that this camp won't be available for in-person usage.

The camp is for children going into third and sixth grade. The camp will be happening next Monday on July 6 and will continue until Friday, July 10. If you would like to register for this camp, then you can through the Castle Museum’s website, www.castlemuseum.com or call (740) 373-4180 for more information.

Virtual history camp at Castle Museum

