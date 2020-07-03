Advertisement

West Virginia senator seeks help for smallest businesses

Senator Glenn Jefferies, (D- Putnam County)
Senator Glenn Jefferies, (D- Putnam County)(West Virginia Legislature)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One West Virginia Senator is asking Governor Jim Justice to reconsider what small businesses will qualify for grants, provided through CARES Act money.

Senator Glenn Jefferies (D-Putnam) wrote a letter to the Governor asking for him to consider giving small businesses with one to four employees an opportunist to apply for the money.

As the grant program stands at this time, owners of small businesses with 5-35 employees can apply for up to $10,000 in grants to help offset money lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor announced last week his administration is setting aside $150 million for the grant program.

Jefferies says that there are more than 20,000 small businesses which fall to this category. He goes on to say that many had difficult getting unemployment compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3,077 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ripley's Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday afternoon.

News

Ohio using COVID-19 color code alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Waterford at Marietta Washington County baseball

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Roane County at Marietta summer baseball

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Independence Day program at Start Westward Monument

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Frontier at Warren Washington County baseball

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Alexander at Warren summer baseball

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner R. Stewart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sistersville ferry service returns

Updated: 3 hours ago