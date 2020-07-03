West Virginia senator seeks help for smallest businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One West Virginia Senator is asking Governor Jim Justice to reconsider what small businesses will qualify for grants, provided through CARES Act money.

Senator Glenn Jefferies (D-Putnam) wrote a letter to the Governor asking for him to consider giving small businesses with one to four employees an opportunist to apply for the money.

As the grant program stands at this time, owners of small businesses with 5-35 employees can apply for up to $10,000 in grants to help offset money lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor announced last week his administration is setting aside $150 million for the grant program.

Jefferies says that there are more than 20,000 small businesses which fall to this category. He goes on to say that many had difficult getting unemployment compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding.

