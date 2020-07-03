WVU Press to co-host book discussion on LGBTQ+ storytelling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more organizations are adding to their schedule of virtual events. West Virginia University Press, along with Union Ave Books, Positively Living and Choice Health Network and Choice Health Network Harm Reduction, is hosting an online discussion next week about the book “Storytelling in Queer Appalachia”. The event will be held on Zoom on June 9 at 7 P.M.

The book is a collection of scholarly pieces and personal essays exploring experiences of being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Appalachia. The essays are authored by academics, activists, students, and more. Its editors, two of whom are professors at Ohio University, will be present for the online event.

The event is part of an ongoing series called Appalachian Storytelling as Harm Reduction. As the event’s organizers explain via Facebook, “Storytelling through fiction and non-fiction creates spaces in which to reduce harms, especially those associated with stigma and antipathy. We see the immediate need of harm reduction and storytelling in Appalachia, and so we have brought together many writers, scholars, and activists working to meet people where they are in this region.”

Those interested in learning more about the book or purchasing it can do so here.

