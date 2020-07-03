Advertisement

WVU Press to co-host book discussion on LGBTQ+ storytelling

(WITN)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more organizations are adding to their schedule of virtual events. West Virginia University Press, along with Union Ave Books, Positively Living and Choice Health Network and Choice Health Network Harm Reduction, is hosting an online discussion next week about the book “Storytelling in Queer Appalachia”. The event will be held on Zoom on June 9 at 7 P.M.

The book is a collection of scholarly pieces and personal essays exploring experiences of being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Appalachia. The essays are authored by academics, activists, students, and more. Its editors, two of whom are professors at Ohio University, will be present for the online event.

The event is part of an ongoing series called Appalachian Storytelling as Harm Reduction. As the event’s organizers explain via Facebook, “Storytelling through fiction and non-fiction creates spaces in which to reduce harms, especially those associated with stigma and antipathy. We see the immediate need of harm reduction and storytelling in Appalachia, and so we have brought together many writers, scholars, and activists working to meet people where they are in this region.”

Those interested in learning more about the book or purchasing it can do so here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia senator seeks help for smallest businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
One West Virginia Senator is asking Governor Jim Justice to reconsider what small businesses will qualify for grants, provided through CARES Act money.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3,077 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ripley's Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday afternoon.

News

Ohio using COVID-19 color code alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Waterford at Marietta Washington County baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Roane County at Marietta summer baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Independence Day program at Start Westward Monument

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Frontier at Warren Washington County baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Alexander at Warren summer baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner R. Stewart

Updated: 4 hours ago