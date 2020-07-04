42nd annual Apple Butter Stir Off cancelled

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Lions Club would be celebrating its 42nd Apple Butter Stir off but has to cancel this year’s event due to the pandemic. Although the event isn’t normally scheduled until the second week of October, the organization does not find it feasible.

Organizers say they wouldn’t be able to clean and sanitize everything and with the events that include children, they just would not be able to follow social distancing guidelines.

The organization came a collective agreement to cancel the event.

“It doesn’t hurt the community, in the fact of immediate hurt but it hurts in the long run because you never know what may transpire at an apple butter stir off,” said Bobette Grimm, Belpre Lions Club, president.

Grimm says, they do not have people in the club to safely and structurally put together the event, but they are looking forward to making it bigger and better next year.

