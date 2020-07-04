Advertisement

Car goes off highway and flies into bushes

elderly man driving on Rte 50 goes off road in single car accident
single car accident causes elderly man to fly into bushes
single car accident causes elderly man to fly into bushes(Angel Thompson)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a single car accident at around 12:40 p.m. this afternoon.

According to deputy Travis Fridenstine of the wood county sheriff’s office, an elderly man approximately 70 years old in a truck traveling east bound on route 50 just before Montgomery Hill Road.

The man went off the side of the road and his truck went 100 yards into this field, went airborne as he entered the woods impacted multiple trees on his way down.

The car landed at the bottom of the hill, the car landed on its passenger side and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department had to cut the man from the roof of the car and pull him out.

Authorities say, the man was alert and responsive and transported to the hospital.  

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

42nd annual Apple Butter Stir Off cancelled

Updated: 1 hour ago
Annual apple butter stir off cancelled due to pandemic

News

Commssion puts OVU on probation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Higher Learning Commission puts Ohio Valley University on probation

News

WVU Press to co-host book discussion on LGBTQ+ storytelling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more organizations are adding to their schedule of virtual events. West Virginia University Press, along with Union Ave Books, Positively Living and Choice Health Network and Choice Health Network Harm Reduction, is hosting an online discussion next week about the book “Storytelling in Queer Appalachia”.

News

West Virginia senator seeks help for smallest businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
One West Virginia Senator is asking Governor Jim Justice to reconsider what small businesses will qualify for grants, provided through CARES Act money.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3,077 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ripley's Independence Day celebration kicks off Friday afternoon.

News

Ohio using COVID-19 color code alert

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Waterford at Marietta Washington County baseball

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Roane County at Marietta summer baseball

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Independence Day program at Start Westward Monument

Updated: 13 hours ago