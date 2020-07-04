Car goes off highway and flies into bushes

WALKER, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a single car accident at around 12:40 p.m. this afternoon.

According to deputy Travis Fridenstine of the wood county sheriff’s office, an elderly man approximately 70 years old in a truck traveling east bound on route 50 just before Montgomery Hill Road.

The man went off the side of the road and his truck went 100 yards into this field, went airborne as he entered the woods impacted multiple trees on his way down.

The car landed at the bottom of the hill, the car landed on its passenger side and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department had to cut the man from the roof of the car and pull him out.

Authorities say, the man was alert and responsive and transported to the hospital.

