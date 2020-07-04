Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON-ROAD CLOSURES

Charleston closing roads for Fourth of July ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are shutting down roads on both sides of the Kanawha River for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks ceremony. A city spokeswoman says Kanawha Boulevard between California and Court streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday. MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m. and will stay closed until city workers clean up after the fireworks show. Fireworks are scheduled to begin on the Kanawha River at 10 p.m. Saturday.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

New West Virginia State president is North Carolina provost

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has chosen Nicole Pride to become the 12th president of the University. According to a news release from the school, Pride is the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has also served as a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, the university’s chief of staff and its chief communications officer. Pride says the opportunities for West Virginia State are immense and she is honored to lead the school's growth.

DMV SERVICES

Central West Virginia DMV now open for appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment. Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers. Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local DMV kiosk or a sheriff’s department. Additional title work may be done through title and licensing agencies across the state. Vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have been extended through August 1. Instruction permits have been extended through September 30.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began. The Republican governor on Thursday said he will decide early next week whether he will order that masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. Justice has previously resisted such a mandate but said he wanted to give people notice that a mask mandate could be coming. The warning comes as West Virginia’s virus cases have been steadily rising. Health officials reported the highest single-day tally of new cases since the pandemic began with 74 positives on Wednesday.

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR

West Virginia governor agrees to debate Salango in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections. The announcement from the Republican incumbent's campaign comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections. At the time, he called a Republican debate a “waste of time.” A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October. Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.

EDUCATION-D'ANTONI RETIREMENT

Kathy D'Antoni retiring from WVa Department of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni is retiring. The department announced her retirement Wednesday. D’Antoni spent her entire career serving students, including a decade in leadership roles with the department. She was a three-time finalist for the job of state schools superintendent, most recently when interim superintendent Clayton Burch was chosen for the permanent position last month. D’Antoni was the department’s career and technical education officer. She also was a former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education. D'Antoni is the sister of Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.