94th West Virginian dies from COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources, a 94th person has died from coronavirus in the Mountain State. An 89 year-old female from Greenbrier County has died from the virus.

“On this Independence Day, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Across the state, 3,205 cases of the virus have been identified. That’s an increase of 79 cases in 24 hours.

In a press release, the DHHR provided a breakdown of cases by county. They’re listed below in a case confirmed by lab test/Probable case format.

Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (450/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (143/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (233/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (63/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (193/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/16), Putnam (60/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (103/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.