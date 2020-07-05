Advertisement

At least 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

A Greenville County sheriff's deputy noticed a "disturbance" at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and called for backup because of "active gunfire from inside the building."
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people wounded early Sunday, a sheriff said.

Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. There was "active gunfire from inside the building," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

At least four people were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff said.

"We don't know how many are deceased, but we know some are critical," Lewis said.

No one was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff's office had "some suspect information," Lewis said, but wasn't sure if there were multiple shooters.

"We don't really have a person of interest that we can name," Lewis said, later adding that authorities weren't sure what led to the gunfire.

The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released. Lewis said the victims were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle.

Prisma Health spokesperson Tammie Epps could not immediately comment when reached via telephone.

Further details weren't immediately available. A phone call and an Instagram direct message from The Associated Press to the nightclub weren't immediately returned.

Lewis said a "very large crowd" was at the nightclub for "some type of concert. A post on Lavish Lounge's Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

An Instagram direct message from the AP wasn't immediately returned, but a bookings representative told the AP via text message that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.

The nightclub is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina’s Upstate region.

