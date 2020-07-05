Belpre Masonic Home hosts annual flag ceremony

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Masons and mayor Mike Lorentz gather at the Belpre Masonic Home to celebrate Independence Day with its annual flag ceremony.

95 year old World War II Bob McDonald dressed as Uncle Sam and spoke to the group about the holiday and it’s importance.

“The one gift that God gave to mankind is America and this is the most wonderful place on earth,” said Bob McDonald.

The Belpre Area Veterans held its annual flag raising and flag retiring ceremony and were able to retire over 900 flags.

