Blennerhassett Island celebrates Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island continued its tradition of celebrating Independence Day with the Ringing of the Bell.

This is the 19th year that the island has celebrated Independence Day with the Ringing of the Bell ceremony.

It is part of a national observance that was authorized by congress 1963.

The observance calls for the ringing of the bell at 2 p.m. on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The event also included the firing of muskets by the Captain James Neal Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution

The bell was rung thirteen times, one for each of the thirteen original colonies.

