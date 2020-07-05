Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds resumed with a familiar scene: hitters slapping batting-practice pitches around Great American Ball Park while a mash-up of disco, rap and Motown reverberated. It looked and sounded like baseball, but felt very different in many ways. Manager David Bell hadn't slept well the last few days, anxious over how to hit a restart button on a shortened season while keeping players safe from COVID-19. Outfielder Nick Senzel is worried about whether major league players will be cautious when they go out in public, so not to catch and spread the coronavirus.