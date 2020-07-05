Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays” for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has postponed the start of men’s basketball workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The workouts were scheduled to start on Monday. The decision was announced Sunday in consultation with university medical officials. The starting date for the workouts has been pushed back to July 20. Those testing positive will self-isolate for 14 days. Contract tracing has identified additional people who could have been exposed and they will go into quarantine as well. Recent positive virus tests among West Virginia sports teams also include four in football and one in women’s soccer.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Five West Virginia residents have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County coroner says the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg. The Times and Democrat reports they are identified as Justin Cooper and Michael Russell of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, Jasmine Morris and Gracie Taylor, all of Erbacon, West Virginia. State police say they were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned. Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known. The accident remains under investigation.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are shutting down roads on both sides of the Kanawha River for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks ceremony. A city spokeswoman says Kanawha Boulevard between California and Court streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday. MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m. and will stay closed until city workers clean up after the fireworks show. Fireworks are scheduled to begin on the Kanawha River at 10 p.m. Saturday.