Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays” for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

INTERSTATE FATALITIES

5 West Virginia residents killed in South Carolina accident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Five West Virginia residents have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County coroner says the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg. The Times and Democrat reports they are identified as Justin Cooper and Michael Russell of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, Jasmine Morris and Gracie Taylor, all of Erbacon, West Virginia. State police say they were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned. Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known. The accident remains under investigation.

CHARLESTON-ROAD CLOSURES

Charleston closing roads for Fourth of July ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are shutting down roads on both sides of the Kanawha River for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks ceremony. A city spokeswoman says Kanawha Boulevard between California and Court streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday. MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m. and will stay closed until city workers clean up after the fireworks show. Fireworks are scheduled to begin on the Kanawha River at 10 p.m. Saturday.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

New West Virginia State president is North Carolina provost

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has chosen Nicole Pride to become the 12th president of the University. According to a news release from the school, Pride is the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has also served as a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, the university’s chief of staff and its chief communications officer. Pride says the opportunities for West Virginia State are immense and she is honored to lead the school's growth.

DMV SERVICES

Central West Virginia DMV now open for appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment. Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers. Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local DMV kiosk or a sheriff’s department. Additional title work may be done through title and licensing agencies across the state. Vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have been extended through August 1. Instruction permits have been extended through September 30.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. governor says mandatory mask order could be coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began. The Republican governor on Thursday said he will decide early next week whether he will order that masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. Justice has previously resisted such a mandate but said he wanted to give people notice that a mask mandate could be coming. The warning comes as West Virginia’s virus cases have been steadily rising. Health officials reported the highest single-day tally of new cases since the pandemic began with 74 positives on Wednesday.