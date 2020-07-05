Advertisement

Man charged with juvenile rape of Washington County girl

Jordan Dieffenbach, 23, of Kent, Ohio is charged with the rape of a Washington County juvenile.
Jordan Dieffenbach, 23, of Kent, Ohio is charged with the rape of a Washington County juvenile.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Kent, Ohio man is charged in the rape of a Washington County juvenile.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 23 year-old Jordan Ross Dieffenbach convinced a 12 year-old girl to meet him at Little Hocking Elementary School after messaging her on Instagram.

The girl and her 8 year-old sister met Dieffenbach in the building, which is within walking distance of their home. Authorities say Dieffenbach paid the younger sister to leave and to keep the meeting a secret.

The 8 year-old ran home and got the girls’ mother.

When their mother got to the school, her 12 year-old daughter was exiting a vehicle with her shorts and underwear in her arms. The vehicle left immediately.

Deputies spoke with the 12 year old, who has been examined at a hospital. They say she told Dieffenbach her age in their online conversation.

Detectives then took control of the girl’s Instagram account, posing as her, and made arrangements to meet Dieffenbach at Little Hocking Elementary school.

When he arrived, he was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged juvenile rape; a first degree felony. He is being held without bond pending a hearing in Marietta Municipal Court.

