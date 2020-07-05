Advertisement

Reynoldsburg man dies after car wreck in Athens

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Reynoldsburg man is dead following a car wreck in Athens.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the incident began as 21 year-old Christopher Witcher Junior, of Columbus, was driving an overcrowded Jeep Wrangler southbound on Stewart Street in Athens. That’s near East Union Street. At around 2:30 in the morning, Witcher attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot, striking a curb as he did so. Troopers say 24 year-old Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle.

Hill-Delaney was transported to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital, in Athens, where he died from his injuries.

A news release says the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The involvement of alcohol is suspected.

“Troopers would like to remind motorists to wear your safety belts at all times when operating or being a passenger in a motor vehicle. If you plan on consuming alcohol designate a sober driver,” the news release said.

