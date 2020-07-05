Advertisement

Ripley community celebrates 150th Independence Day parade

4th of July celebration
150th Independence Day celebration
150th Independence Day celebration(Angel Thompson)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Ripley community celebrated its 150th year of the Ripley Independence Day parade.

Some people maintained social distance with their tents and hundreds of families were in attendance and say this there is no place like America.

“I think it’s just really good for me to educate the kids about Independence Day and there’s no better way to do it then at the one of the best parades in West Virginia,” said Uzi Ibrahim, parade goer.

Many political candidates took a ride in the parade as they are getting ready for November.

Parade goers say the only thing missing this year was the candy that people in the parade usually throw to the crowd.

