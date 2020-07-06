Advertisement

Boil advisory for Little Hocking Water Association customers

A boil order in is effect in Atkinson following a water main break, officials said Thursday.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) -The little hocking water association has a main water line break along Washington County Road 27 (Rocky Point Road) in Barlow Township.

This boil advisory is for all little hocking water customers who are located in Barlow and Watertown Townships and in Dunham Township north of Hickory Grove including the communities of:

· Barlow

· Vincent

· Watertown

· North Lake

After the repairs are made and water service is restored, it is recommended, as a precaution to safeguard public health, that all water used for drinking, preparation of food, or washing of dishes and cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.

Boiling of water should continue until further notice.

Little Hocking water personnel will be collecting water samples. The results of the sample testing will determine when the boil advisory is to be lifted.

