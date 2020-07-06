Community members clean up Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Junior League is known worldwide as one of the largest women's volunteer organizations.

The Junior League of Parkersburg along with community members, business owners, and council members came together to clean up Market Street, Sunday.

“Well Market Street is the first street for all the businesses, for people coming down to deal with the businesses, hotels, entertainment; first Impression is really important,” said Jane Burdette, Junior League of Parkersburg, chairman.

There were 26 community members who swept, collected 30 bags of weeds and debris along with many other items. Organizers say they just want downtown Parkersburg to be a better place.

“So we’ve come together as a community and as citizens because the administration is not working and it’s not helping us, and we had to come together and say we want to see something done and instead of complaining about we’re doing it today,” said Lee Rector, Blennerhassett Hotel, owner.

Mayoral candidate Sherry Dugan and council members J.R. Carpenter and Michael Reynolds were also helping out.

The group plans on doing other areas in the near future and anyone is welcomed to join.

For more information visit the Junior League of Parkersburg Facebook page.

