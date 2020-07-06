Advertisement

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.
Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views.

Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

National

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

Latest News

News

100 people at Wood County nursing home being tested, state says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Gov. Jim Justice orders masks and other face coverings worn in public buildings

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Ohio reports 22 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 people lost their lives in 21 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Thursday, July 2 and ended Sunday, July 5. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

News

Mask Mandate: W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Face coverings of some kind will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia beginning July 7.