100 people at Wood County nursing home being tested, Justice says

UPDATE: 7/6/20 1:35 P.M.

At least 100 people at an unnamed nursing home in Wood County are being tested for the coronavirus, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday afternoon during a media briefing on the virus.

Justice did not release any other details about the testing.

A spokesman for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department also said no other information about the testing was available to release.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 website showed no active cases at five Wood County nursing homes.

The website showed 130 total cases in Wood County. including 60 that were considered active.

Statewide, the website showed 3,356 cases.

The governor’s announcement came as he issued an order requiring people to wear masks or face coverings in public buildings. The order goes into effect at midnight Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/6/20

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Acting on a hint he dropped Thursday, Governor Jim Justice has mandated wearing masks or face coverings in West Virginia buildings outside the home.

The governor made his announcement at his news briefing Monday, shortly after acknowledging two more people connected to a coronavirus outbreak at a Greenbrier County church.

Justice’s executive order mandates face coverings at “all confined indoor businesses where social distancing is not possible”. He recommends mask-wearing in stores and restaurants.

Noting he expects pushback from his order, he said masks are “not the popular thing to do”, but the only smart thing to do right now, with COVID-19 cases rising throughout the country, including West Virginia.

He said positive case numbers are above 3.7%, and rose above 4% during the weekend. They were below 2% just a few weeks ago.

The order goes into effect Monday night at midnight.

