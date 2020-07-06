Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia has biggest 2-day jump in positive virus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. The Department of Health and Human Resources website shows an increase of 76 positive cases on Sunday and 118 on Saturday. West Virginia has seen a 16% jump in confirmed cases over the past week and a 30% increase in the past two weeks. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will decide soon whether to order that face masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. At least 95 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and more than 3,300 have tested positive since the outbreak began.

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKOUTS POSTPONED

Virus forces West Virginia to push back basketball workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has postponed the start of men’s basketball workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The workouts were scheduled to start on Monday. The decision was announced Sunday in consultation with university medical officials. The starting date for the workouts has been pushed back to July 20. Those testing positive will self-isolate for 14 days. Contract tracing has identified additional people who could have been exposed and they will go into quarantine as well. Recent positive virus tests among West Virginia sports teams also include four in football and one in women’s soccer.

INTERSTATE FATALITIES

5 West Virginia residents killed in South Carolina accident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Five West Virginia residents have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County coroner says the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg. The Times and Democrat reports they are identified as Justin Cooper and Michael Russell of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, Jasmine Morris and Gracie Taylor, all of Erbacon, West Virginia. State police say they were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned. Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known. The accident remains under investigation.

CHARLESTON-ROAD CLOSURES

Charleston closing roads for Fourth of July ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston officials are shutting down roads on both sides of the Kanawha River for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks ceremony. A city spokeswoman says Kanawha Boulevard between California and Court streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday. MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m. and will stay closed until city workers clean up after the fireworks show. Fireworks are scheduled to begin on the Kanawha River at 10 p.m. Saturday.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

New West Virginia State president is North Carolina provost

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has chosen Nicole Pride to become the 12th president of the University. According to a news release from the school, Pride is the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has also served as a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, the university’s chief of staff and its chief communications officer. Pride says the opportunities for West Virginia State are immense and she is honored to lead the school's growth.