Obituary: Charles Daniel “Danny” Wilson

Charles Daniel “Danny” Wilson, 64, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 7, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of Charles D. “Pete” Wilson of Rockledge, FL and Shelby Jean Benson Davis (Al) of Titusville, FL.

Danny was a 1975 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a graduate of West Virginia University of Parkersburg. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1975-1979 where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Danny was a member of the Marine Attack Squadron VMA-231 (Ace of Spades). He oversaw a squadron whose job was to maintain Harriers during his cruise aboard the USS Roosevelt. Danny went on to work at First Energy (Pleasant Power Station) until he retired. After retirement, he was an instructor at Washington Career Center and Solvay. For more than 15 years he was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church where he enjoyed teaching children’s church.

Danny always said that he “Worked hard and played hard”. His first love was his family and second was his farm. Danny enjoyed flying his powered parachute, riding four wheelers, restoring his mustang, target shooting, helping others and tending to the farm. The farm was Danny’s favorite place to be with his friends and family, there was always a reason for a good time together there.

In addition to his parents, Danny is survived by his daughter, Kelly Wilson (William Gordon); son, Duston Jacob “Jake” Wilson; two step-daughters, Erica Marcum (John) and Morgan Rudell (Brian); sister, Terry Jean Stolton; grandchildren, Tyler A. Gordon (Machala), Alexis M. Gordon, Henry W. Marcum, Hayes Daniel Marcum and Peter H. Rudell; and his aunts, Glenna Gandee and Peggy Powell.

Danny was preceded in death by his baby sister, Sheryl D. Lucas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St, Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Memorial Church Children’s Ministry at 607 Wayside Farms Rd. Parkersburg, WV 26104.

