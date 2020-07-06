Obituary: Gary Ray Henshaw

Gary Ray Henshaw, age 76, of Petroleum, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Gary was born May 11, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late William W. and Nellie M. (McCoy) Hanshaw. Gary was a retired construction worker as part of the Brotherhood Carpenter’s Union. He also served as the Chief of Police in Cairo, WV, the Fire Chief of the Cairo VFD, and Chief of Security of Mountwood Park.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carole M. (Enoch) Henshaw; one son, Gary Ray Henshaw II and his wife, Tina M. Henshaw of Petroleum, WV; one daughter, Barbara Lynn Huggins of Newark, WV; four sisters, Virginia Hill of Newport, OH; Donna McKee of Harrisville, WV; Linda Moats of Harrisville, WV; Nancy Zereese of Harrisville, WV, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

In accordance with Gary’s wishes there will be no services. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

