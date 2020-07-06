Obituary: Helen M. Flowers

Helen M. Flowers, 71, of Marietta passed away at 1:31pm, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 10, 1948, in Greenfield, OH, a daughter of William and Mary Jane Walker Nixon. She was a homemaker.

Helen married Mickey McNelly who preceded her in death. She later married Danny Flowers who survives. She is also survived by 3 sons: Mark (Linda) Lansing of Newport, Michael Paul Marshall of Marietta, Steven Marshall of Williamstown; granddaughter, Mandy Marshall and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Everett Lansing, Jr. and one sister.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday (July 9) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, OH. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

