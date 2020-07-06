Advertisement

Obituary: Helen M. Flowers

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Helen M. Flowers, 71, of Marietta passed away at 1:31pm, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  

She was born on October 10, 1948, in Greenfield, OH, a daughter of William and Mary Jane Walker Nixon.  She was a homemaker.

Helen married Mickey McNelly who preceded her in death.  She later married Danny Flowers who survives.  She is also survived by 3 sons:  Mark (Linda) Lansing of Newport, Michael Paul Marshall of Marietta, Steven Marshall of Williamstown; granddaughter, Mandy Marshall and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Everett Lansing, Jr. and one sister.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday (July 9) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, OH.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

