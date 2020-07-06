Obituary: James E. “Jim” Neal

James E. “Jim” Neal, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 15, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of David E. Neal of Parkersburg and the late Ann Burford Neal.

Jim was an U.S. Air Force Veteran where he rose to rank of Sargent and was honorably discharged in 1985. He was a license general contractor, a master electrician and a property insurance adjuster in WV, OH and throughout the east coast. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling.

In addition to his father, Jim is survived by his wife, Kitty Carney Neal; his son, Matthieu Neal (Katie) of Parkersburg; step-children, Lindsay Longacre (P.J.) of Parkersburg, Matthew Longacre (Rachael) of Laurel, MD and Sarah Longacre (Steve) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Matthieu Neal II, Ethan Neal, Mckayla Griffen, Kolten Griffen, Alexis, Emma, Raylee and Chase; and his extended family.

In addition to his mother, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Neal family.

