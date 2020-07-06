Obituary: Melissa J. Treadway

Melissa J. Treadway, 55, of Marietta passed away at 5:30 am, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 25, 1965, in Marietta the daughter of the late John and Sue Lang Newlon. Melissa was employed at Peoples Bank in the Investment Services Department. She was active supporter of Boy Scouts of America Local Troop 216.

On November 29, 1986, she married Alan Treadway who survives with 2 sons, Timothy A. (Katie) Treadway and Thomas Andrew (Kyle) Treadway both of Marietta, stepdaughter, Jessica Treadway of South Carolina, and granddaughter, Millie Kathryn Treadway.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Zach Zimmerman, sister Penny Whealdon and brother Gene “Bird” Newlon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Coffman Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

