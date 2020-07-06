Obituary: Paula Ellen (Hillberry) Hoffman

Paula Ellen (Hillberry) Hoffman, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away July 4, 2020.

She was born September 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Kenneth Hillberry and Thelma (Lerow) Hillberry.

Paula was a member of Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd. She was the Seniors Activities Director of St. Albans Church Washington D.C. and she was a retired receptionist at Mountain State College.

Paula was a member of the Historical Society. She loved the Actors Guild, reading and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paula is survived by her four children, Leigh Ann Full (Roger) of Washington, WV, Jim Hoffman Jr (Mary Ann) of Greensboro, NC, Pamela Richards (Mark) of Parrish, FL, and Michael Hoffman of Charlotte, NC, sister, Muriel Mueller (Melvin) of Blissfield, MI, brother, Kenneth Hillberry of Asheville, NC, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jane Rader and Earlene Tennant.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

