Obituary: Richard Wilhelm

ichard Wilhelm, Jr, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away at his residence on July 5, 2020, under the loving care of his family, Housecalls Hospice and his personal caregiver Becky Johnson..

He was born on July 5, 1926 in Akron, Ohio the son of the late Richard Wilhelm and Marie Akhire and was raised by his aunt and uncle George M. and Mary L Pickrell.

Richard was in the construction business most of his adult life and was the owner/operator of Wilhelm Builders for more than sixty years. He began his career in residential construction and was the developer of Oakwood Estates and Granada Hills. He later began construction of commercial properties including Beechwood Plaza and Dominos Pizza.

Richard served in the US Navy from June 28, 1944 to June 3, 1946 aboard the USS Crockett APA-148 and served as a Boatswain's Mate.

Surviving Richard is son Richard Wilhelm III and Mary, daughter Kyra L. Smith all of Parkersburg, grandchildren Kellyn L. Smith and husband Nicholas D. Bartlow, Kyle Z.Smith, Krista Wilhelm Rojas and Rudy, great grandchildren Ryan Rojas, Rudy Rojas, Jr., Torynn Conaway, Rhyss Wilhelm Rojas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathryn Louise Janetos Wilhelm in 2013. They were married sixty-seven years and she was the love of his life.

A private service will be at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and guests are required to wear a face mask.

