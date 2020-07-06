Obituary: Thomas Allen Barnett

Thomas Allen Barnett, 70, of Parkersburg died July 2, 2020 Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born in Akron, OH. He was raised in Millwood, WV by his maternal grandparents Dana and Anna (Merical) Flesher.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for Ryder Truck rental. He played with many bluegrass bands over the years and enjoyed playing music with his family. He enjoyed fishing, planting flowers, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife Jackie “Ink” Barnett; nine children John Barnett (Angie), Tom Barnett (Brenda), Mary Barnett Eddy (Chad), Carry Barnett Wilson, Mysty Westfall, Crysty Cumpston (Shannon), Wendy Mohr (Greg), Bobbi Sneigle (Rich), and Tammy Westfall; sixteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters Wayne, Donald, Cheryl, Karen, and Debbie.In addition to parents he was preceded in death by his sister Janet.Services will be Wednesday 6:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Lester Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-6 PM. Due to the current health conditions the family requests that you wear a mask and masks will be provided. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery North at a later date.

