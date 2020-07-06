Ohio deaths, traffic crashes over July 4th weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 people lost their lives in 21 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Thursday, July 2 and ended Sunday, July 5. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.

Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.

“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 7, there were a total of 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, please visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/July4th2020.pdf.

