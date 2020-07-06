West Virginia News Digest

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at 304-346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday instituted a mandatory face mask order for indoor spaces after the state reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases over the weekend. The Republican’s executive order, which goes into effect at midnight, requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear the face coverings inside buildings when social distancing isn’t possible. By Anthony Izaguirre. With AP Photo.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show. By Julie Carr Smyth. With AP Photos.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday. By Anthony Izaguirre. With AP Photos.

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia woman who previously served in the Air Force planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said Monday in announcing her conviction in federal court. By John Raby. With AP Photo.

SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia middle school that has the state’s highest percentage of black students will no longer be named after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

MAYOR INDICTED-FLOOD RELIEF, from SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A former mayor in West Virginia has pleaded not guilty to charges that she took federal flood relief funds intended for her city and paid herself extra money for working with a flood recovery team.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE MUSEUM, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Museum is set to reopen this week.

YOUNG ARTISTS-WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deadline has arrived for students in West Virginia to submit original artwork for a White House exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

WASHINGTON — Frances Tiafoe will not play in the World TeamTennis season after testing positive for the coronavirus.

