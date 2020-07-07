40-year-old man dead after crash in Hocking County, Ohio

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) -On July 6, 2020 at approximately 4:24 P.M. the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a crash on SR-93 near Ilesboro Rd. Forty year old James Blosser of Lancaster, OH was driving northbound on SR-93 when he drove left of center, striking thirty-eight year old Garth Fri of McArthur, OH, who was driving southbound on SR-93.

Garth Fri was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital by Hocking County EMS for minor injuries. James Blosser succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by Washington and Starr Township Fire Departments, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.