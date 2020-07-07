8 COVID-19 cases reported at Parkersburg senior-living facility

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Six residents and two employees at the Wyngate Senior Living Community in Parkersburg have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said on Tuesday.

One of the six residents is being treated for pneumonia, the health department said in a news release. Five residents are said to have had a low-grade fever but no other symptoms.

No information about the two employees has been released.

“We continue to work closely with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and Camden Clark Hospital and their COVID department,” Wyngate administrator Becca Shockey said in the news release. “We would like to thank both for their support and guidance throughout this process.”

The West Virginia National Guard has completed testing of all of the facility’s residents and employees, but the MOVHD did not disclose any other results.

After being notified of the first positive test, officials said all residents were quarantined to their apartments and given surgical masks to wear when employees enter their rooms. In addition, employees are required to wear additional personal protective equipment that adheres to guidelines established by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The outbreak is the second one reported in Wood County is as many days.

Late Monday, the MOVHD confirmed that a staff member at the Parkersburg Care Center had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Monday, Major General James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard said 100 people connected to a nursing home in Parkersburg had been tested for the virus.

Under state protocol, any confirmed case at a nursing home or senior-living facility is considered an outbreak that requires testing of all residents and employees.

