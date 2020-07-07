Active shooter reported at California Marine base

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

Local media reported that a suspect was in custody. There’s no word on injuries.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

