Businesses mandated to wear masks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to increase, businesses are now mandated to wear their mask at all times. But some establishments have been doing it all along.

Businesses like Emerson Bowling Lanes have already adopted the new mandate as every employee wears a mask at all times. It's something that this company has been doing since the start of the pandemic as they continue to adapt to the current situation.

“All of the different changes since we reopened have changed the way we operate with sanitizing equipment constantly. When someone uses a lane with house balls or shoes. Shoes were always sanitized but now house balls need to be sanitized. It’s totally different than it used to be.”

Customers that come in to Emerson Bowling Lanes are asked to also wear a mask and abide by social distancing requirements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.