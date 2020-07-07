Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.(Source: Dunkin')
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of the partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon told Today Food.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” Jaspon said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: moments ago
The U.S. Marine Corps said one person sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after an active shooter was reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: moments ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

News

Ritchie County BOE agrees to change image of Rebel mascot

Updated: 40 minutes ago
School leader agree to keep Rebel mascot, but change its image

Latest News

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fatal crash in Hocking County

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg at Warren

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta seeks investigator for river trail damage

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Parkersburg care center

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Dakota Access Pipeline must be shut down, judge orders

Updated: 51 minutes ago