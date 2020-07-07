Health officials: Employee tests positive for COVID at Parkersburg Care Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirmed on Monday that one staff member at Parkersburg Care Center tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the employee originally tested negative after all employees were screened on July 1. However, the employee became symptomatic and was retested, prompting the positive test results. The employee had not worked at the facility since June 27.

Although only one person has tested positive for the virus, state protocol considers this an outbreak, and it is being monitored by the health department. All residents were also tested for Coronavirus on Monday as a precaution.

The facility is working with the MOVHD epidemiologist and precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to residents and staff, according to the release.

“Parkersburg Care Center remains vigilant in protecting our patients, residents and staff,” states Center Executive Director, Ashley Ince. “The center has been proactively testing everyone in the building as this is a complex virus that is hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself. By routinely testing, nursing homes can better manage the spread of the virus and protect as many patients, residents and staff members as possible.”

Governor Jim Justice announced during his afternoon briefing on Monday that at least 100 people were being tested for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Wood County, though he did not specify which nursing home it was.

