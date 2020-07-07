How to beat the heat: tips from health officials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Because of the extreme temperatures expected to continue throughout the week, healthcare workers are urging everyone to be careful in the heat.

Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat stroke are things you should try and avoid during the summer. Experts say you should stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible if you have to spend time outdoors in the heat.

I would suggest that they remain out of the heat for long periods of time. If you have to go out do it in the mornings and in the evenings. If you are experiencing the symptoms of a heat stroke, please don’t wait come and be seen, go in, get cooled off, sit in the cool air. But, make sure to be seen.

Anyone entering WVU Medicine at Camden Clarke will be required to wear a face mask before entering the building. If you do not have one on you then they will provide you with one.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.