Justice’s companies get millions in virus loans

Over $11 million for at least 6 of Gov.'s businesses
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including four energy companies, the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive club for people who own real estate at the resort, Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.

