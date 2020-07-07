Advertisement

Marietta High School golf team holding fundraiser

(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta High School golf team is going ahead with its annual Golf Scramble fundraiser at the Marietta Country Club this weekend, though there will be some differences from previous years.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. In a typical year, the tournament features hole sponsors, local businesses that contribute to support the team, and funds raised also include some of the money from entry fees paid by players. This year, however, the team recognized that many businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not ask actively request hole sponsors, though contributions were accepted and appreciated, said Bryan Whittekind, the team’s head coach.

In addition, due to COVID-19 regulations, the number of foursomes allowed to register has had to be cut back. Because Whittekind and the players know they won’t be able to raise as much money this year, they are viewing the event primarily as an opportunity to connect with the community and one another during the summer.

“I don’t know that we’re concerned as much with it being a fundraiser as a community involvement type of thing this year,” Whittekind said.

Usually, the team holds a banquet after the event, but that has been cancelled, as well. Instead, they’ve purchased gift certificates to the country club’s restaurant for each golfer who plays in the tournament.

In addition, the team has access to an indoor practice facility that was funded with donations, and COVID-19 regulations have impacted the ways in which players are able to make use of that facility, as well.

Those who are interested in registering for the tournament are asked to email Whittekind at wcbddtrans@gmail.com. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

