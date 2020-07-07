New mural for Washington County Boys & Girls Club

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The exterior of the Washington County Boys & Girls Club is sporting a new mural. Painted by Columbus artist Kyle Burnworth, the colorful mural features flowers, butterflies, and more.

The mural took Burnworth about two weeks to complete. Becca Johnson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, hired Burnworth for the project after seeing work she had done on her own home and posted on Facebook.

Johnson and board member Gary Murphy were the ones who had the idea to beautify the building’s eastern wall. Murphy’s family donated the building to the Boys and Girls Club, and he maintains that portion of the building as his office.

“That side of the building is where Gary Murphy’s office is located. He and I had talked on a couple of occasions about the fact that the yellow wall just wasn’t very pretty...We have a mural in the back of the building already, an outdoorsy mural around our garden area, and he wanted something similar,” Johnson said.

The response to the mural from the community has been very positive, Johnson said.

“The kids love it...As they walked by on their walking trips or going to the garden, they’d look at it, touch it and trace the flowers and animals,” Johnson said. “They like that it’s part of their building. [Burnworth] painted the words Boys & Girls Club on it, that was her idea, I didn’t ask for that. And the kids like it, it gives them ownership,” she added.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, visit the organization’s website.

