Obituary: Ethel Lorean Grogg

Ethel Lorean Grogg, 82, of Williamstown, WV passed away July 2, 2020 at her residence after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born February 21, 1938 in Central City, KY, a daughter of the late Arthur C. Carter and Lena Mae Reynolds. Ethel was married to Edward M. Grogg and spent her time as a homemaker caring for their six children.

She is survived by her sons, Lou (Karen) Grogg of Lubeck, WV and Mike Grogg of Millstone, WV; daughters, Kimberly Hillman of Vicksburg, MS and Tina (Jim) Davis of Williamstown, WV, with whom she resided the last ten years; and twelve grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Grogg; son, Wayne Grogg; daughter, Kathy Giffen; many siblings; and one grandchild.

At Ethel’s request, her body will be donated to the West Virginia University for the advancement of science.

Ethel’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers and longtime family friends, Lois Walker and Kathy Greathouse, as well as her Hospice nurses, Jen Pinkerton and Lindsay Ray, who were very supportive until the end.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Grogg family.

