Obituary: George R. Harper

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
George R. Harper, 88, of Vienna passed away at his residence Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born November 25, 1931 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard E. and Barbara Grace Vaughan Harper.

George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and after his service worked as a Foreman at AB Chance. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and woodworking.

He is survived by three daughters, Jill McGary (Tony) of Galloway, Ohio, Cathy Carpenter-Duncan (Dave) of LaVale, Maryland and Sandra Barker (Terry) of Washington, West Virginia; one son, George R. “Sonny” Harper II of Belpre, Ohio; one sister, Twila Park of Parkersburg; one brother, John Harper of Parkersburg; a son-in-law, Rick Carpenter of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Eric McGary (Susan), Matthew McGary (Katlyn), Natalie Eggers (Johnny), Jessica Coy (Herb), Joey Carpenter (Nina), Adam Harper (Denise), Alex Barker and Evan Barker; fourteen great-grandchildren; life-long friends, Burl Elswick, Jim Deem and Bob Hammond (Susan); and constant companion, his dog Fritz.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death in 2010 by his wife, Diana Lou Cline Harper; one sister, Betty Park; and one brother, James Harper.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evergreen South Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of sympathy, please visit www.vaughanfh.com.

