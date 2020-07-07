Obituary: Glenn McCoy

Glenn McCoy, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Camden Clark Hospital on July 3, 2020.

He was born in Toler, KY, on May 10, 1937, a son of the late Clifford J. McCoy and Gladys Owens. He grew up in Williamson, WV and moved his family to Vienna in 1961. He remained here with his wife of 63 years, Betty (Bentley) McCoy, until his death.

To say he was a good man is an understatement. Raised under very difficult circumstances, he went on to become a great father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved his family and friends dearly and always put others first. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and playing golf with friends. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.

An avid golfer, he was Club Champion at Worthington Golf course in 1970-71. He also scored 2 holes-in-one in his career. After earning his PGA card, he opened a golf shop and driving range called The Practice Tee in Parkersburg. Many people remember him for giving them golf lessons or making them clubs there. The Tape Mall and Glenn’s Hi-Fi Video were also his businesses he pioneered and operated.

He was inducted into the Williamson (WV) High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 for his accomplishments in football, basketball and baseball.

He was especially proud of his heritage of being a Real McCoy. His stories were plentiful as he and his family attended many Hatfield/McCoy reunions and festivals.

He never missed a ball game that any of his three sons played in. A lifetime of football, baseball and basketball games and he never missed one. He also volunteered for Vienna Recreation for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty McCoy, three sons, Don, Chuck and Mike McCoy, half-brother, Bill Owens, nephews, Ronnie (Amy) McCoy and Billy (Kristi) Cottrill, daughters-in-law, Chris, Deb and Heather McCoy; grandchildren, Trey, Nick, Zak and Rece McCoy; step-grandchildren, Deana McGee, Jessica Becker, Stephen and Cory Wood; step-great-grandchildren, India Merritt, Kailen Griffin, Aubree, Lexi and Jensen Wood; great-nieces, Ava and Braley Cottrill, Lily and Caroline McCoy; great-nephew, Findley Cottrill; close friends of the family, Diane and granddaughter, Ashley Cunningham and many, many more relatives and friends that love him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol McCoy- Cottrill; step-great-grandchild, Gabriel Souther.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm, Friday July 10, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. As per his request there will be no services.

