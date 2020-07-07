Obituary: Joyce Leona Brown

Joyce Leona Brown, 77 of Parkersburg passed away July 6, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Wood county the daughter of the late Howard Clarkson and Ethel Roberta Derenberger Gabbert.

She had at one time been employed by Napolis and had retired from the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She enjoy raising her family and caring for her pets. She was Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Jean Taylor of Ravenswood, ,WV. Gene Clegg Jr. (Brenda) of Chester, OH. Roberta Sue Hall (Curtis) of Vienna, WV. Rebecca Marie Freeman (Lee) of Parkersburg and Henry Gilbert Daugherty Jr. of Belpre, OH. Her step sons, Michael Allen Brown of Shreveport, LA and James Brown (Rhonell) of Walker, LA. and a step daughter Peggy Brown (Angelina) of Iowa. Nineteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Gilbert Daugherty and Lean Wallace Brown. Her sons, Timothy Bryan Clegg and Howard Glenn Clegg.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:30pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Raymond Ray officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

