Obituary: William Vinton “Vint” Rathbone

Mr. William Vinton "Vint" Rathbone, Jr., 87, of Vienna, WV, passed on peacefully Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born December 17, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late William Vinton, Sr. and Virginia Smith Rathbone. Vint graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, where he was captain of the basketball team known as "Vint's Quints". He was an Oklahoma University alumnus who earned a petroleum engineering degree in 1955.

Vint married Judith Anne Young, the love of his life, on June 15, 1955 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg, WV, where his parents and two of his daughters were also married. He was preceded in death by Judith and was married to her for 49 years prior to her passing in 2004.

Vint served as a Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps (known as the "Fighting Seabees") after completing his college education. He was stationed in Port Hueneme, CA and Port Arthur, TX during his service. He returned to Parkersburg to work as a chemical engineer for Marbon Chemicals, a division of Borg-Warner, in 1961. Vint purchased the W.H. Smith Hardware Company in 1976 to pursue his desire to be an entrepreneur which led him to purchase several other companies and grow his business.

He was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 1970 and ran on the slogan "Vote for Vint for Better Government". Vint served on the council until he acquired Smith Hardware. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and enjoyed volunteering at the weekly soup kitchen. Vint was devoted to his best four-legged friends, Luder and Jake.

Vint is survived by his children, Julie Rathbone of Vienna, WV, Virginia Colombo (Joseph) of Delaware, OH, Jane Sanders (Scott) of California, MD, William Rathbone, Ill (Adrienne) of Marietta, OH, and Anne Norman (Lincoln) of Ponte Vedra, FL; brother, Allan Rathbone (Yvonne) of Murrysville, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hilbert (Matthew) of Plain City, OH, Rebecca Trapp (John) of Upper Arlington, OH, Sarah Grace Sanders (Jay Rothman), of Brooklyn, NY, and Matthew Sanders, of Baltimore, MD; and five great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private service at Trinity Episcopal Church on July 20, 2020 with The Very Reverend Paul Hicks as celebrant. Interment of cremains will follow in the Trinity Columbarium. A separate burial service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV, on the same day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, Trinity Soup Kitchen, or the American Heart Association.

